May is National Bike Month
To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the Parks and Recreation Department invites cyclists to start pedaling to repeat as National Bike Challenge champions in both Lincoln and Nebraska. The 2017 National Bike Challenge begins May 1 and runs through September 30. To participate, sign up at nationalbikechallenge.org .
