LPD: Inmate With Medical Problems Died At Hospital
An inmate has died at a Lincoln hospital after suffering some sort of medical problem overnight at the Lancaster County Jail. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says the man was alone in his cell when he experienced a "medical crisis."
