Lincoln's Children Zoo Starts Expansion

Lincoln Children's Zoo officials were joined by city and community leaders and Governor Ricketts for the official groundbreaking ceremony on a $14 million expansion. Zoo executive director, John Chapo, said the zoo has already raised more than $14 million for the project's construction.

