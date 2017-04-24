Lincoln Woman Turns Herself in after Criminal Impersonation
Lincoln Police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln woman Monday, after she turned herself in for allegedly opening up six credit cards under the names of two family members. Christina Chambers is accused of criminal impersonation, which is a Class 3 Felony.
