Lincoln Woman Found Safely
Lincoln woman, Shelly Miller, 50, was found alive by the Skagit County Sheriff"s Department in Washington state after being reported missing three weeks ago. LPD tells 10/11 News the deputies in Skagit County helped Miller during a routine traffic stop.
