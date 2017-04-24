Lincoln City Libraries Provides Job Search Assistance
Lincoln City Libraries and the Prosper Lincoln invite the public to a series of programs to help people find jobs that lead to full-time careers. Volunteers trained by Prosper Lincoln will help job seekers find and correctly apply for positions online.
