There are on the KTMF story from 19 hrs ago, titled LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections. In it, KTMF reports that:

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 6, 2017, during debate on a measure that would protect Nebraska workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Senato... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.