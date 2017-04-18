Lawmakers split over whether to legalize medical marijuana

Nebraska lawmakers went back and forth for more than two hours Wednesday, debating whether to advance a bill that would legalize marijuana for medical purposes in Nebraska, but wound up not voting. If passed, the bill - which was introduced by Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart - would set up as many as 10 cannabis producers in each of Nebraska's three districts, as well as eight "compassion centers" - essentially acting as dispensaries - in the districts.

