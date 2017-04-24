Late Morning Robbery at a South Lincoln Business
Police are investigating a robbery in south Lincoln just after 9:30am Friday. It happened at Phone Fix USA at 3865 South Street, which is on the southwest corner Normal Boulevard and South Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC