Joint operation with FBI, DEA, and Lancaster County Drug Task Force results in drug bust
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute. The joint operation also led to the execution of eleven search warrants throughout the Lincoln and Omaha, NE area.
