Joint operation with FBI, DEA, and La...

Joint operation with FBI, DEA, and Lancaster County Drug Task Force results in drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute. The joint operation also led to the execution of eleven search warrants throughout the Lincoln and Omaha, NE area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar 28 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar 26 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC