January & February 2017 Meeting Minutes

Present: Andy Klein , Isom Nivins, Christopher Vidoni, Stephanie Harris, Mike Navarro, Doreen Uhas Sauer. Thurs, January 26, 2017, 5:30pm, Seventh Son, 1101 N. Fourth St. Andy called the Streets Committee to order at 5:32 pm in the front room at the brewery over beer and Butterfingers, asking everyone to introduce themselves and state their priorities for this committee for 2017.

