Israel Taking Interest In Nebraska Beef and Tech
Israel's Consul General has been spending time in Lincoln talking about buying Nebraska beef. With Israel importing more than $400 million of beef each year, Nebraska could stake a claim to a larger portion of that market.
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|22 hr
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Tue
|trafconknight
|1
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
