Inmate faces more Nebraska prison time for assaulting guard

A Nebraska inmate already serving 35-40 years could be sentenced to 20 more years because he assaulted a prison guard. Online court records say 25-year-old Brendan Horner pleaded no contest Thursday after prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for Horner's plea.

