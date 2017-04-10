Huskers Head to Indiana to Face Hoosiers

The Nebraska men's tennis team will be traveling to compete against Big Ten opponent Indiana on Friday, April 14, at 3 p.m. NU has a 4-15 record this season with a 0-7 conference record. Fans can follow the live stats feed by clicking on the following: http://athletics.indiana.edu/livestats/TN/reload.html .

