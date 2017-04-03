Home of Four Husker Football Players ...

Home of Four Husker Football Players Burglarized

19 hrs ago

Burglars apparently got in through an unlocked door at a home where four Nebraska football players live in northwest Lincoln. Lincoln Police say one of the victims came home, saw two women leaving out the garage.

Lincoln, NE

