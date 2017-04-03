Hohensee Tosses a Gem in 3-1 Win over #24 Maryland
Lincoln Junior Jake Hohensee struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed one run on three hits over a career-high 8.1 innings in Nebraska's 3-1 series-opening win over the No. 24 Maryland Terrapins on Friday night at Hawks Field.
