Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers
The Legislature debated for three hours Tuesday but took no action on a controversial proposal to change Nebraska's gun laws. Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln introduced L.B. 68. It would strike down local gun laws in favor of one unified State Law.
