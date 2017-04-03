Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers

Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The Legislature debated for three hours Tuesday but took no action on a controversial proposal to change Nebraska's gun laws. Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln introduced L.B. 68. It would strike down local gun laws in favor of one unified State Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ari Auto Repair 15 hr Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? 22 hr trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar 28 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar 26 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC