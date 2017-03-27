Goldfinch Solutions Selected as Innov...

Goldfinch Solutions Selected as Innovation Business of the Year

Goldfinch Solutions , a University of Nebraska faculty startup, has been named the 2016 Innovation Business of the Year by the Nebraska Business Development Center . The award was presented formally during a luncheon March 17 at the Capitol in Lincoln attended by 21 senators from the Unicameral, including Senator Kate Bolz representing District 29. Goldfinch Solutions is pioneering a multispectral imaging technology which identifies tender beef at the packing state of production.

Lincoln, NE

