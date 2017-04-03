Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell, a groundbreaking, subversive 1995 piece of Japanese anime, gets a live-action redo with Scarlett Johansson sporting a formfitting flesh suit and a bunch of plot enhancers aimed at making the story more humanistic and straightforward. The results are always good to look at, but the puffed-up plot and safe PG-13 rating keep the film far away from being an upgrade on the original.

