Gadson wins U.S. Open Championships wrestling title
Former Waterloo East stand-out Kyven Gadson defeated Micah Burak 3-0 to win the 97 kilogram title at the U.S. Open Champions on Saturday night. Gadson's take-down midway through the match helped seal the victory, the biggest so far after his 2015 NCAA championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
