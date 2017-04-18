Free "Wild Adventures" Program Set for April 29

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to attend "Wild Adventures," a free wildlife education program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Participants will learn about Nebraska wildlife, native habitats and more through activities and games, live animal presentations and tours of the historic Hudson Cabin and one-room Heritage School house. Food from Russ's Market will be available for purchase .

