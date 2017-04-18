Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Foun...

Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Found Dead

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Hernandez was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double murder case. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar 28 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar 26 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County was issued at April 19 at 5:15PM CDT

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC