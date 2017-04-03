Election Day In Lincoln

Election Day In Lincoln

Show up anytime between 8 this morning and 8 tonight to vote on races for City Council, School Board and Airport Authority. It's one of those primaries when nearly everyone advances to the May 2nd General Election.

