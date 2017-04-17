Early Voting for Lincoln City General Election Begins
Lincoln Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that that early voting for the May 2, 2017, Lincoln City General Election began today , April 17, 2017. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot.
