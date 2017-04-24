Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Coach Mike Riley Set to Thank Fans Across the State
Nebraska Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Head Football Coach Mike Riley will be traveling throughout the state to thank the greatest fans in college sports, while also providing an exclusive inside look at the 2017 football season with eight Huskers Tour stops. These eight Huskers Tour stops, presented by First National Bank, are planned for May 8th through May 12th in Lincoln, Alliance, McCook, Grand Island, Omaha, Elkhorn, Fremont and Nebraska City.
