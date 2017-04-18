DHHS Hearing on Medicaid Eligibility April 25
Lincoln The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will hold a public hearing April 25 on proposed changes to regulations related to Medicaid Eligibility, part of Nebraska Administrative Code Title 477. This is the second hearing on these proposals, which now include changes based on public comments made during the first hearing on January 30, 2017.
