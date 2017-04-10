Dangerous Flames Reported In South Lincoln Over Weekend
People in south Lincoln said they heard what sounded like fireworks, just before seeing flames in a marsh area south of 27th and Pine Lake Road. Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS says investigators were told kids were seen in the area yesterday afternoon playing with fireworks.
