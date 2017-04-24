Confusion Over Union Postcards

To help Tom Nesbitt get elected to the City Council, the Lincoln Firefighters Union sent postcards to 6,000 Lincoln homes showing red "Xs" over 2 fire stations, giving the impression those fire stations are going away. Union President, Ron Trouba told our media partner, 10/11 NEWS stations with red "Xs" are the stations losing 2 trucks and will be relocated 2-to-3 miles away from where they are now, making response calls 6-to-8 minutes longer to Piedmont and Havelock areas.

