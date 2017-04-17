City to Celebrate Earth Day April 22 at Union Plaza
Mayor Chris Beutler today encouraged residents to participate in the City's celebration of Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Union Plaza. The Lincoln Earth Day Coalition has organized the free family event, which will feature educational displays, food trucks and entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC