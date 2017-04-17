City to Celebrate Earth Day April 22 ...

City to Celebrate Earth Day April 22 at Union Plaza

Mayor Chris Beutler today encouraged residents to participate in the City's celebration of Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Union Plaza. The Lincoln Earth Day Coalition has organized the free family event, which will feature educational displays, food trucks and entertainment.

