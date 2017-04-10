CIA director blasts Wikileaks as 'non-state hostile intelligence'

A suspect in the murder of a Chicago judge allegedly surveilled the judge's girlfriend for several weeks before the attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.The attac... -- A golfer in Australia encountered an unusual hazard during a recent outing.On April 6, Greg Tannos was playing a round at Sanctuary Point Count... LINCOLN, NE - Nebraska Cattlemen encourages State Senators, in the budget process, to restore the entire balance of funds to the Nebraska Brand Committee ... OMAHA, Neb. _ A woman who was struck in the head by a discus at a 2014 state track meet in Nebraska has been awarded $350,000 in a settlement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.