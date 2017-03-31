Cast and Crew Announced for International Thespian Festival Opening Show
Just 28 students, representing 13 states and Canada, have been chosen as the cast and crew for the opening performance of the 2017 International Thespian Festival being held June 19-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They were chosen from a field of more than 120 applicants.
