California Man Busted With Marijuana, Hash In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

19 hrs ago

A 45-year-old Redding, California man is in jail, accused of possession with intent to deliver, after 164 pounds of marijuana and a pound of hash were found inside his van during a traffic stop in west Lincoln. Brian Kraf was pulled over Tuesday afternoon for following to close on Interstate 80 just east of the NW 48th Street exit.

