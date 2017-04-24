Bridge construction on 10th street
"The bridge just has a lot of deteriorated components with it and it's kind of reached its service life," Senior Engineer Kris Humphrey said. The city is working to replace the bridge, reconstruct the Haymarket Park Trail under 10th Street, and fix the intersection at Military Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC