Beutler Sends Letter To Kansas Officials About Ag Land Burning
A letter has been sent from Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler to the director of the Division of Environment at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, asking that something be done about the compressed period of grassland burning. More than 2 million acres of grassland is burned at once, prompting Mayor Beutler to ask that 40 year old research be updated to consider current research questioning the necessity of concentrated burn periods.
