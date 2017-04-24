At least 9 dead in 4 states as tornad...

At least 9 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in parts of South, Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The death toll from tornadoes and storms in parts of the South and Midwest rose to at least 9 by midday Sunday, authorities said. Deaths from the severe weather we... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... A Florida teacher is on the verge of losing his job after bullying and harassing FFA students that were raising livestock to be sold for slaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Fri Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC