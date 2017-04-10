Armed Robbery At Great Western Bank I...

Armed Robbery At Great Western Bank In Havelock

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The search is on for two bank robbers, after a hold up around 2pm Thursday at the Great Western Bank near 64th and Havelock. Lincoln Police tell KFOR News this afternoon, two suspects walked in, one armed with a gun, another with pepper spray.

