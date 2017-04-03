Activists: Beer stores near Indian reservation should close
Owners of Whiteclay's four beer stores listen to testimony before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission during a hearing regarding alcohol sales in Whiteclay, Neb., on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The stores in Whiteclay are blamed for rampant alcoholism on the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|2 hr
|marg
|1
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Tue
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC