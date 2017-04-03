Activists: Beer stores near Indian reservation should close

Owners of Whiteclay's four beer stores listen to testimony before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission during a hearing regarding alcohol sales in Whiteclay, Neb., on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The stores in Whiteclay are blamed for rampant alcoholism on the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

