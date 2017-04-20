2017 Ag Champions Winners Announced
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska Corn Board, in partnership with Nebraska FFA, recently recognized six high school FFA students as Ag Champions at the 2017 State FFA Convention in Lincoln.
