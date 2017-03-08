Winners Announced for Mayor's Arts Aw...

Winners Announced for Mayor's Arts Awards

Mayor Chris Beutler and the Lincoln Arts Council have announced the winners of the 2017 Mayor's Arts Awards to be presented Wednesday, June 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The theme for this year's event, which is open to the public, is "Wizard of Arts."

