Volunteers needed for Clean Across Lincoln

Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful invites the public to participate in the first annual "Clean Across Lincoln" event beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, on the east side of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3140 "N" Street. Volunteers must register in advance at lincoln.ne.gov or by contacting KLLCB at 402-441-8035 or [email protected]

