UNL student visits America for the first time to move into dorm
In August 2014, Julian Tirtadjaja, 21, packed all of his belongings into two suitcases and flew to the United States for the first time. He moved into the business student learning community in Eastside Suites at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Net Nebraska.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC