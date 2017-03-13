Two Lincoln Businesses Donate Money T...

Two Lincoln Businesses Donate Money To LPD For Improved Video Evidence Equipment

23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Officials with Whitehead Oil/U-Stop and Union Bank are donating $5,000 to Lincoln Police to buy ACE-Input Software, which will help in better distributing video evidence. Both businesses had branch locations robbed at gunpoint in December, which police have solved, but wanted to do what they can to help police in solving any future crimes.

