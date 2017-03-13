Two Lincoln Businesses Donate Money To LPD For Improved Video Evidence Equipment
Officials with Whitehead Oil/U-Stop and Union Bank are donating $5,000 to Lincoln Police to buy ACE-Input Software, which will help in better distributing video evidence. Both businesses had branch locations robbed at gunpoint in December, which police have solved, but wanted to do what they can to help police in solving any future crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC