The Story of the Dipper and the Bucket

The story of the dipper and the bucket originated in the 1960s with my good friend Dr. Donald Clifton, a psychologist and founder of The Clifton Strength School in Lincoln Nebraska. In every booth of Kings restaurants in Nebraska was a small card containing the story of the dipper and the bucket.

