Suspects In Shots Fired Case Arrested

20 hrs ago

Lincoln Police have arrested three men involved in a shooting at a Super C convenience store near Lincoln High on Feb. 21. Ten spent shell casings were found when police showed up. A passenger of one of the vehicles then stepped out, and fired a number of shots at the other vehicle, a White Jeep Grand Cherokee.

