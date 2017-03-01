Stephanie Dinger - Union Bank & Trust
Founded in 1917, Union Bank & Trust delivers a breadth of services to their customers including a full line of personal banking, lending, treasury management, trust and investment services. UBT currently has 39 locations, including branches in Omaha and Kansas along with those in Lincoln.
