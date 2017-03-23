Separation of Yard Waste Begins April 1
Beginning Saturday, April 1, Lincoln waste haulers will collect grass and leaves separately from household trash. State law requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 until December 1. Residents who subscribe to separate yard waste collection must begin to separate grass and leaves from their household trash after their last waste collection in March.
