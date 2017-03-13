Sasse Says Federal Budget Debate Misdirected, Healthcare Bill Still Short on Details
The Republican-backed Obamacare Replacement and the federal budget were a few of the topics Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse's spoke about today in his talk to a Lincoln Rotary Club. The Republican Senator said we're having the wrong debate about the national budget.
