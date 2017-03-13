Ryan Reynolds teases "Deadpool 2" on "GMA"

"Assessing Petroleu... The Western Nebraska Community College softball team tuned up for Region IX play this weekend with a doubleheader sweep over North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon... -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NCAA BASKETBALL Final Southern Cal 75 Providence 71 Final UC Davi... -- The House Budget Committee narrowly advanced the GOP health care plan Thursday morning despite "no" votes by three conservatives on the panel, underscoring Rep... -- While visiting Good Morning America ahead of Friday's release of his sci-fi thriller Life, Ryan Reynolds teased George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, ... -- The McDonald's corporate Twitter account shocked its followers Thursday morning with a tweet that called Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a presi... -- Selena Gomez has found professional success as a musician and actress, but she's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.