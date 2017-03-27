Rock Steady Boxing Lincoln Observes A...

Rock Steady Boxing Lincoln Observes April as Parkinson's Awareness Month

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

Rock Steady Boxing Lincoln, a program at the Air Park West Recreational Center, 3720 N.W. 46th Street, invites the public to join in recognizing April as Parkinson's Awareness Month. Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness program designed to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Tue Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar 26 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC