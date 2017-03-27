Rock Steady Boxing Lincoln Observes April as Parkinson's Awareness Month
Rock Steady Boxing Lincoln, a program at the Air Park West Recreational Center, 3720 N.W. 46th Street, invites the public to join in recognizing April as Parkinson's Awareness Month. Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness program designed to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson's disease.
