"Reading-to-Pass" Bill Draws Strong Objections
A bill before the legislature would require that students be able to read in order to pass from the third to the fourth grade. Senator LuAnn Linehan of Omaha told the Education Committee tuesday that illiteracy correlates highly with a lot of problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan '17
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC